EU Awards Grant to Support Rule of Law Initiatives in Jordan

Amman, Jordan (Shutterstock)

On Sunday, Planning Minister Mary Kawar and EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn awarded a grant to support rule of law initiatives in Jordan.

The grant will support a programme to enhance the independence and accountability of the judicial authority, a Planning Ministry statement said.

It also aims to enhance expertise through ensuring the Judicial Council’s independence and improving the capabilities of judges.

According to the statement, the grant will contribute to improving the efficiency of data and transparency in the field of criminal justice by using accessible IT systems.

This would bolster the credibility of the judicial authority, improve the execution of rulings, provide better medical treatment for narcotic-addicted inmates, enhance alternative penalties and increasing citizens’ awareness about their rights, it added.

During the signing ceremony, Kawar stressed that the EU is one of the main supporters of Jordan and has contributed to efforts to implement reform and development programmes in vital sectors, supported the budget and assisted with the burdens of hosting the Syrian refugees.

For his part, Hahn said that the EU has been a “strong” supporter of judicial reforms and rule of law in Jordan.

Hahn announced that this grant increased the EU’s financial support to the Kingdom to 2 billion euros since 2011.

Last year, Jordan and the EU signed a joint declaration on EU aid to Jordan for the years 2017-2020 (Single Support Framework), which stipulates that the EU will provide Jordan with grants that amount to 335-410 million euros that contribute to the government’s efforts in development and reform. These grants will focus explicitly on enhancing social and economic development, the rule of law, improving the management of borders and preventing extremism, it was announced.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Fontana and Justice Ministry Secretary General Ziad Dmour attended the signing ceremony.

In a separate meeting prior to the signing ceremony, Kawar discussed cooperation between Jordan and the EU with Hahn.

She outlined the economic challenges that face the Kingdom and the government’s reform programmes. However, she noted that this additional grant will play an important role in supporting necessary reform initiatives.

This article has been adapted from its original source.