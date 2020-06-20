EU Believes Diab's Government Will Be Short-Lived Over its Failure to Deal With Lebanon’s Crisis

European countries believe that the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab will be short-lived over its failure to deal with Lebanon’s political and economic crises, a European diplomatic source said on Friday.

“The Lebanese government has not heeded advice to avoid internal disputes and to focus on putting the country on the right track” of recovery, the source said.

“Lebanon needs to speak with the International Monetary Fund in one language as called for by Speaker Nabih Berri,” the source told the newspaper.

Commenting on the recent French position from the Lebanese government, the unidentified diplomat said Paris has pressured for international assistance for Lebanon. However, it is now re-examining its position because France cannot stop the country from collapse when Lebanon’s decision-makers refuse to take any action.

He said France is unsatisfied with Diab’s government for failing to meet the conditions set at the CEDRE conference held in Paris in 2018.

“The Lebanese government has been lately informed about the French position,” the source said.

French officials contacted the Lebanese government to inquire about the delay in the formation of the Electricity Regulatory Authority and the appointment of a board of directors for the state-run power company, EDL, although the cabinet made several other administrative appointments this month.

“Currently, there is no hope to activate CEDRE,” said the source.

Paris would have a position in light of a plan set through a possible deal between Lebanon and the IMF to secure aid to steer the country's way out of a major financial crisis, the source said.

Lebanon is seeking around $9 billion from the IMF, on top of another $11 billion in grants and loans pledged by international donors at the CEDRE conference but never released due to a lack of reform.

This article has been adapted from its original source.