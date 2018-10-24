EU Council Chief Donald Tusk Says Killing of Khashoggi is a 'Horrible Crime'

European Council President Donald Tusk (AFP)

The only European interest is to reveal all the details of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the EU Council president said on Wednesday.

Addressing the European Parliament’s plenary session in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, Donald Tusk said the killing of Khashoggi is a "a horrible crime".

"It is not my role to state who wants to protect whose interests here. But I know one thing: the only European interest is to reveal all the details of this case, regardless of who is behind it," Tusk said.

“Even the slightest trace of hypocrisy would bring shame on us,” he added.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, had gone missing since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After days of denying to know his whereabouts, Saudi Arabia last week claimed Khashoggi died during a fight inside the consulate.

But Khashoggi's body has not been recovered, and Riyadh has yet to explain its shifting narrative on what transpired.

"Knowing your sensitivity and determination, I believe that you will not allow for Europe, the Member States or the institutions, to become involved in any ambiguous game," Tusk said.

On the day of Khashoggi’s disappearance, 15 other Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while he was still inside, according to Turkish police sources. All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday laid out his country’s initial findings in its investigation, saying Khashoggi's murder was "premeditated".

Erdogan said all information and evidence that has been uncovered showed Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal murder.

