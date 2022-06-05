  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. EU Foreign Policy Chief Not Hopeful About The Iran Nuclear Deal

EU Foreign Policy Chief Not Hopeful About The Iran Nuclear Deal

Published June 5th, 2022 - 05:52 GMT
Possibility of returning to Iran nuclear deal ‘shrinking’: EU foreign policy chief
An Iranian man walks past an anti-US mural on a wall of the former United States embassy in the capital Tehran, on March 12, 2022. Iran said that US attempts to seize its tankers and oil cargo had failed to stop exports that are subject to sanctions imposed by its arch foe. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Highlights
Josep Borrell says he stands ready to facilitate solution to outstanding issues

The EU foreign policy chief on Saturday warned that the prospect of restoring the Iran nuclear deal is “shrinking.”

Also ReadIran Can Build an Atomic Bomb Now Iran Can Build an Atomic Bomb Now

"The possibility to strike a deal and return to #JCPOA is shrinking. But we still can do it with an extra effort," Josep Borrell said on Twitter, following a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Borrell added that he stands ready "any time" to facilitate a solution to the outstanding issues.

Marathon talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA), are currently stalled due to key disagreements between Tehran and Washington.


On May 25, US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley, who led more than a year of indirect talks with Iran, said that the prospects of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are "tenuous" at best.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:foreign policyEUIranNuclear dealJCPOAJosep Borrell

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...