EU imposes new sanctions on Iran

ALBAWABA - The European Union Foreign Affairs Council imposed new sanctions on Iran on Monday.

The move is in response to the suppression of protests inside Iran, the ministers said.

The meeting comes after the European Parliament voted unanimously, on Wednesday, in favor of including the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the European terrorist list.

Although official statements said that the inclusion of the IRGC in the European lists of terrorism will not be discussed, on the pretext that this requires a decision by the European judiciary, an additional package of sanctions against Iran will certainly take place.

The German Press Agency quoted diplomats as saying that the new sanctions target about 37 individuals and institutions involved in suppressing protests inside Iran.

Under the sanctions, members of the IRGC will not be allowed to travel to the European Union, and any assets they have in Europe will be frozen.

EU slaps fresh sanctions against 37 Iranian individuals and entities. pic.twitter.com/r3DalQ2w7Y — Iran Daily (@IranDailyWeb) January 23, 2023

In turn, Iran said that imposing sanctions on the IRGC is a direct threat to its national security, stressing that the sanctions will be confronted with a harsh response and that it will respond in kind.

Public protests erupted in Iran in September, following the death of a young Iranian woman, called Mahsa Amini, while in police detention.

Subsequent protests resulted in the death of more than 500 demonstrators, including children.