EU Meet Iran's Demand for Trade Pact as Guarantee of Nuclear Deal

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi (AFP/ File Photo)

Iran has received new proposals from Europe that would potentially meet its demand for practical guarantees for continued trade and keep Iran in a nuclear deal with five world powers, says the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, amid attempts by the United States to derail that agreement.

Speaking at a regular press briefing at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Monday, Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said previous proposals by Europe had failed to guarantee that Iran would continue to be able to sell its oil at desired levels and have access to the international financial market.

"The past proposals were partially unworkable, or lacked the necessary guarantees; we put them aside," Qassemi said. "Alternative proposals were made; and we're looking for mechanisms that would enable [continued] economic cooperation between Iran and Europe [in the face of US restrictions]."

He hoped that the new proposals would go far enough in satisfying Iranian demands.

Iran reached a deal with originally six world powers in 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for mainly the lifting of restrictions on its oil sales.

While the former US administration — with which Iran negotiated — largely adhered to its commitments under the deal, the current administration of President Donald Trump chose to unilaterally stop implementing American obligations and ultimately withdrew from it on May 8.

The Trump administration also reintroduced the previous sanctions and imposed new ones on the Islamic Republic. It also introduced punitive measures — known as secondary sanctions — against third countries doing business with Iran.

Despite the American withdrawal, Iran stayed in the deal but stressed that the other parties to the agreement now had to work to offset the negative impacts of the US pullout for Iran if they wanted Tehran to continue to remain in it.

A first round of American sanctions — targeting Iranian access to the US dollar, metals trading, coal, industrial software, and auto sector — took effect in August.

A second round, forthcoming on November 4, will be targeting Iran’s oil sales and its Central Bank.

Europe has been taking a range of measures to meet the Iranian demand for practical guarantees.