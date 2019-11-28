  1. Home
  3. EU Parliament Critical of US in Backing Illegal Israeli Settlements

EU Parliament Critical of US in Backing Illegal Israeli Settlements

Published November 28th, 2019 - 07:25 GMT
The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem is pictured on November 26, 2019. The US broke with decades of international consensus on November 18 as its secretary of state announced the country would no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal. Israel, led by its prime minister, hailed the decision, but Palestinians were outraged -- seeing it as yet another indication of US bias against them. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
Highlights
Campaigners regularly travel from the Middle East to Brussels to try and lobby for EU action.

In the European Parliament, EU lawmakers have concluded yet another heated debate on US foreign policy concerning the so-called Middle East Peace Process. 

Previous debates surrounded Washington's provocative decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds and Trump's scrapping of US aid for Palestinian refugees. 

During the debate there was limited support for Israel and United States. But the vast majority of legislators were heavily critical regarding the US backing of illegal Israeli settlements.

Over the years EU lawmakers have passed numerous resolutions condemning Israel's oppression of Palestinians. They insist Israel is guilty of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The MEPs are calling on the EU to suspend its substantial trade with Israel until such time as Tel Aviv stops breaking international laws.

This article has been adapted from its original source.    

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Press TV. All rights reserved.

