EU: Saudi-led Coalition Airstrike on Yemeni Prison Kill 60 People

The EU on Monday voiced concern over Sunday's airstrike in Yemen's southwestern province of Dhamar, claiming dozens of lives.

"This attack, which takes place amidst a new and alarming escalation of fighting across the country, fuels regional tensions and further endangers the prospects of bringing the suffering of millions of Yemenis to an end," according to a statement from EU foreign policy chief's office.

The statement came a day after at least 60 people were killed and scores injured in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a prison in Dhamar.

The EU reiterated the need to fully respect international humanitarian and human rights law, in particular with regard to the protection of civilians.

It also expects all concerned parties to engage constructively with UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on the full implementation of the Stockholm Agreement, including the prisoners' exchange and the understanding on Taiz.





"The EU reaffirms its full support to the UN-led process towards a negotiated political solution to the conflict," it added.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in the raging conflict since 2016, according to UN estimates.

