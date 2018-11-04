EU Will Establish London Embassy After Brexit

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier addresses a press conference after his meeting with Britain’s Brexit minister at the European Commission in Brussels. (AFP photo)

Follow > Disable alert for European Union Follow >

The European Union will establish a new embassy in the United Kingdom once the country leaves the EU in March next year.

The BBC said in a report on Saturday that the new mission, called a “delegation”, will comprise of 29 diplomats and will operate for the European External Action Service (EEAS), which is EU’s foreign policy arm.

Ambassadors of EU’s 27 other nations will have to approve the plan for the new embassy in London in their discussion next week. The envoys will be presented with the details on Wednesday, said the report.

Britain will officially leave the EU on March 29, 2019. It currently hosts 27 EU staffs at the Europe House, in Smith Square, Westminster, where many government and parliament buildings are located. It is not yet known whether the new mission will be based in the same facility, which was formerly the headquarters of the ruling Conservative Party.