EU is Willing to Help Lebanon Overcome Its Crisis

Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri has received a cable from the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell who stressed the EU’s willingness to help Lebanon overcome its crisis.

In the cable, Borrell said Friday that the EU is ready “to help Lebanon out of its crisis and undertake fundamental reforms to preserve its stability and sovereignty."

Berri discussed with French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher on Friday the latest developments, as well as the deteriorating financial and economic situation.

The meeting took place at Berri’s residence in Beirut’s Ain el-Tineh area.

Lebanon's crisis came to a head last year as slowing capital inflows from abroad led to a hard currency crunch and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

