EU is Willing to Help Lebanon Overcome Its Crisis

Published February 15th, 2020 - 07:10 GMT
A Lebanese Protester is hit with a burst from a water cannon during clashes with army soldiers on February 11, 2020, as demonstrators gather in the heart of Beirut to stop a confidence vote for a new government, which they say fails to address their demands and cannot rescue the ailing country. Security forces used tear gas and water cannon to break up groups of demonstrators who hurled rocks over the blast walls erected around parliament. The Red Cross reported 24 people had been hospitalised and 147 treated at the scene, even as the army called for the protests to remain peaceful. IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP
Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri has received a cable from the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell who stressed the EU’s willingness to help Lebanon overcome its crisis.

In the cable, Borrell said Friday that the EU is ready “to help Lebanon out of its crisis and undertake fundamental reforms to preserve its stability and sovereignty."

Berri discussed with French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher on Friday the latest developments, as well as the deteriorating financial and economic situation.

The meeting took place at Berri’s residence in Beirut’s Ain el-Tineh area.

Lebanon's crisis came to a head last year as slowing capital inflows from abroad led to a hard currency crunch and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

