EU says new visa regulations by 2024

Published March 5th, 2023 - 07:17 GMT
ALBAWABA - The long-anticipated ETIAS visa waiver scheme, which will require all non-EU passport holders to get pre-trip permission to enter the bloc, was supposed to be introduced by November, but has been pushed back to 2024. 

What is ETIAS?

ETIAS stands for European Travel Information and Authorization System. It is a completely electronic system that allows and keeps track of visitors from countries who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone. In a way, it resembles the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which serves a similar purpose.

The legal procedures to pass the ETIAS started in 2016, and the system is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

The ETIAS will undergo a detailed security check of each applicant to determine whether the individual will be allowed to enter any Schengen Zone country. 

Besides being used for business and tourist purposes, ETIAS will also allow people to visit the Schengen countries for medical and transit reasons.

Additionally, it will be mandatory for all countries that are Schengen visa-free.

You can stay in Europe for up to 90 days in any given 180-day period with ETIAS, It’ll cost 7 euros ($7.43) .

You must hold a valid ETIAS throughout your stay,  ETIAS is valid for 3 years (unless your passport expires sooner) and you can visit the Schengen Area multiple times.

