Europe demands Chinese clarification on envoy comment

Published April 24th, 2023 - 11:15 GMT
Chinese diplomat disputing sovereignty of ex-Soviet republics sparks European anger
China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye, poses during a photo session in Paris, on September 10, 2019. / AFP / Martin BUREAU

ALBAWABA - European nations are asking China for clarifications to its top diplomat in France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet republics.

The comments could undermine China’s efforts to be seen as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine in the war that broke out in February 2022, CNN reported.

Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye said in a television interview Friday that "ex-Soviet countries don’t have an effective status in international law because there was no international agreement to materialize their status as sovereign countries."

He also pointed out that the question of Crimea "depends on how the problem is perceived" as the region was "at the beginning Russian" and then "offered to Ukraine during the Soviet era."

Lu made the remarks in response to a question whether Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, was part of Ukraine.

Lu's comments caused "diplomatic consternation," especially in the Baltic states, according to CNN.

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia would be summoning Chinese representatives to ask for clarification, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed on Monday, CNN said.

"The remarks appeared to disavow the sovereignty of countries that became independent states and United Nations members after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991," CNN reported. It said they coincided with Russia's invasion of Ukraine under President Vladimir Putin's vision that the country should be part of Russia.

Putin wants a buffer zone to keep NATO-allied nations at an arms length to ensure that no U.S. missiles are deployed near his border.

So far, China failed to condemn the invasion of Ukraine or call for a withdrawal of Russian troops. Instead, Beijing urged restraint by "all parties" and accused NATO of fueling the conflict.

It has also continued to bolster diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow, acting as Russia's lifeline along with Iran and North Korea.

