Europe demands Chinese clarification on envoy comment

ALBAWABA - European nations are asking China for clarifications to its top diplomat in France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet republics.

Fury erupts in Europe after China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye questions the independence of "ex-Soviet Union countries," during an interview on Friday@mariatad takes a closer look at the ensuing diplomatic firestorm https://t.co/oCTKFyZYOX pic.twitter.com/Ij7EEEgREF — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) April 24, 2023

The comments could undermine China’s efforts to be seen as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine in the war that broke out in February 2022, CNN reported.

Backlashes as Chinese envoy denies ex-Soviet States’ sovereignty



Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye 卢沙野, infamous for his wolf warrior diplomacy, is stoking criticisms again for his recent remarks on Soviet states.#China #LuShaye #wolfwarrior #France #Ukraine #Crimea pic.twitter.com/o17YbQROW0 — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) April 24, 2023

Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye said in a television interview Friday that "ex-Soviet countries don’t have an effective status in international law because there was no international agreement to materialize their status as sovereign countries."

He also pointed out that the question of Crimea "depends on how the problem is perceived" as the region was "at the beginning Russian" and then "offered to Ukraine during the Soviet era."

Lu made the remarks in response to a question whether Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, was part of Ukraine.

China's ambassador to France Lu Shaye says Crimea is Russia.



The Chinese ambassador is absolutely correct. Crimea is Russia and will always remain Russia.https://t.co/q1hcxnPpab — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) April 24, 2023

Lu's comments caused "diplomatic consternation," especially in the Baltic states, according to CNN.

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia would be summoning Chinese representatives to ask for clarification, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed on Monday, CNN said.

Wow...



China's ambassador to France (Lu Shaye) boldly claims that the former Soviet republics have « no effective status in international law » as « sovereign states »



When asked whether he considers Crimea to be a part of Ukraine, the ambassador says "it depends"



Interview:… pic.twitter.com/FFMiprdsZa — Russian Market (@runews) April 22, 2023

"The remarks appeared to disavow the sovereignty of countries that became independent states and United Nations members after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991," CNN reported. It said they coincided with Russia's invasion of Ukraine under President Vladimir Putin's vision that the country should be part of Russia.

#NEW legislators across Europe request 🇫🇷 Foreign Minister @MinColonna to declare Ambassador Lu Shaye *persona non grata* following his assertion that there is "no international agreement to materialize [the] sovereign status" of former Soviet republics. https://t.co/AmWrWU4bwg — Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (@ipacglobal) April 23, 2023

Putin wants a buffer zone to keep NATO-allied nations at an arms length to ensure that no U.S. missiles are deployed near his border.

So far, China failed to condemn the invasion of Ukraine or call for a withdrawal of Russian troops. Instead, Beijing urged restraint by "all parties" and accused NATO of fueling the conflict.

It has also continued to bolster diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow, acting as Russia's lifeline along with Iran and North Korea.