Europe Voices a Message of Support For Libya

European Council President Charles Michel voiced support for Libya on Sunday as the North African country hopes to end years of civil war.

“The Libyan people have witnessed a historic moment with the installation of the new Presidential Council and the appointment by the House of Representatives of the Government of National Unity,” said Michel after his meeting in the capital Tripoli with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

“I wanted to come as soon as possible to convey to the Libyan people and their new leadership a clear and strong message,” he added.

“We commend your efforts to come together in a spirit of national unity and reconciliation,” he said. “The future of Libya is in your hands. You have a unique opportunity to build a united, sovereign, stable and prosperous country.”

Noting that the EU stands by the Libyan people, Michel also announced that the bloc’s ambassador will return on a permanent basis to Tripoli by the end of April.

On Feb. 5, Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Menfi to head a three-member Presidential Council and Dbeibeh the new prime minister.

Elections in the country are set for December.

On Monday, Michel is expected to meet with Tunisian President Kais Saied and on Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

