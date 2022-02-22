European Countries Plan Massive Sanctions on Russia

  1. Home
Published February 22nd, 2022 - 07:55 GMT
A European Union foreign policy chief has announced that the bloc is planning to impose harsh sanctions against Russia 'this afternoon'.

Russia was denounced after recognizing the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine and sent military forces to play the peacekeepers role.

Moreover, US president Joe Biden also slammed Putin's decision and threatened massive sanctions on Moscow.

