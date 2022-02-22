European Countries Plan Massive Sanctions on Russia

A European Union foreign policy chief has announced that the bloc is planning to impose harsh sanctions against Russia 'this afternoon'.

Russia was denounced after recognizing the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine and sent military forces to play the peacekeepers role.

#BREAKING EU to adopt Russia sanctions 'this afternoon': foreign policy chief pic.twitter.com/AQuoSUXqoq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

Moreover, US president Joe Biden also slammed Putin's decision and threatened massive sanctions on Moscow.