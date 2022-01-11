European Parliament President David Sassoli Passes Away

David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, died early Tuesday morning. He was 65.

“The @EP_President David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized,” his spokesman Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet.

BREAKING: European Parliament president David Sassoli, an Italian politician and former journalist, has died at the age of 65. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 11, 2022

“The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours,” Cuillo added.

Sassoli was hospitalized on Dec. 26 in Italy, his office said on Monday, because of “a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system."

In September last year, he was admitted to hospital with pneumonia, and was unable to chair the plenary sessions and attend high-level meetings for weeks.



