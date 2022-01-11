European Parliament President David Sassoli Passes Away

  1. Home
Published January 11th, 2022 - 07:02 GMT
The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died early on January 11, 2022 in hospital in Italy, his spokesman said on Twitter. (Photo by Julien WARNAND / POOL / AFP)
Sassoli was taken to hospital in Italy due to dysfunction of immune system

David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, died early Tuesday morning. He was 65.

“The @EP_President David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized,” his spokesman Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet.

“The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours,” Cuillo added.

Sassoli was hospitalized on Dec. 26 in Italy, his office said on Monday, because of “a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system."

In September last year, he was admitted to hospital with pneumonia, and was unable to chair the plenary sessions and attend high-level meetings for weeks.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

