European Union Postpones Vote on Approving Brexit Extension

The European Union said Friday it will delay voting on another extension for Britain to leave the European Union, until as late as Tuesday.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said there has been no decision yet from EU ambassadors about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to push back the departure deadline to Jan. 31.

Johnson wrote in a letter to the EU that his government wants the option to leave the 28-nation bloc earlier than the end of January, if he can get an agreement through Parliament. Johnson's deal, brokered with the union last week, has yet to receive enough support among British lawmakers.

Johnson has said he would grant Parliament more time to debate the proposal if they agreed to an early general election in December, so new lawmakers and a new government would be in place by Christmas. He's also sought to pressure opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to make a decision by telling him to "Man up.

"Let's have an election on Dec.12," he said.





The move could prove divisive for Corbyn, as the Labor Party is split on the issue of an early December vote.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said an election would "put an end to this dysfunctional parliament."

"If we don't have this election then we will continue with this zombie parliament," he said.

Corbyn, however, said he will only back an early election if Johnson abandoned his pledge to leave the EU without an agreement, if necessary.

"I've said all along, take [a no-deal exit] off the table, and we'll have the election," he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.