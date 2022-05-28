Every 25 Minutes a Crime Takes Place in Jordan

ALBAWABA - In Jordan a crime is committed every 25 minutes. While this maybe a lot, the population of Jordan currently stands at 1.2 million.

The 20 minutes figures is being branded on the social media in Arabic. Writing in the Al Ghad by Mowfaq Kamal, the Arabic daily newspaper states a crime is committed every 25.2 according to 2021 figures.

The writer says this figures went down on 2020 when a crime took place every 23 minutes and 45 seconds. Such crimes included theft.

These figures are based on statistics from the Public Security Directorate.