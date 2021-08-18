Is Ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Hiding in The UAE?

Local news agency, Kabul Now, reported on Wednesday that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has escaped the country and he is hiding in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to the local media, Ghani escaped the country immediately after the Taliban's takeover to major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul which fallen down in the hands of the militants on Sunday August 15th.

Moreover, local sources claimed that the Afghani President fled the country with four cars and took a lot of money with him.