Is Ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Hiding in The UAE?

Published August 18th, 2021 - 08:06 GMT
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani looks on while attending a Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board meeting (JCMB) at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on July 28, 2021. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP)
Highlights
Ashraf Ghani is hiding in UAE, local media claimed.

Local news agency, Kabul Now, reported on Wednesday that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has escaped the country and he is hiding in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to the local media, Ghani escaped the country immediately after the Taliban's takeover to major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul which fallen down in the hands of the militants on Sunday August 15th.

Moreover, local sources claimed that the Afghani President fled the country with four cars and took a lot of money with him.

