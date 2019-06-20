Ex-Gen Will Lead Israeli Businessmen to The Bahraini Venue

Former general Yoav Mordechai, who served as Israel's chief liaison officer, will be one of the top Israeli businessmen attending the upcoming US-led workshop in Bahrain next week, held for the Palestinian economy.

The ex-general, who stepped down as head of Israel's military-run COGAT liaison agency in 2018, now heads Novard, an international consultancy.

Known for his far-reaching ties with some Arab countries, Mordechai has great command of the Arabic language. He will be attending the workshop next to an entourage of other Israeli businessmen.

No official political figure was invited to the event. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, refused downplaying the importance of Israel’s participation.

“An important conference will soon be held in Bahrain and Israelis will of course participate,” Netanyahu said at an event in Tel Aviv.





“We welcome American attempts to provide regional solutions for a better future,” he added.

The White House had decided not to involve the Israeli government in the workshop, and announced that the Trump administration wanted to focus on the economic aspect solely, and avoid the conference having a political motif.

Washington has refrained from inviting an official Israeli representative given the Palestinian Authority boycotting the conference, which is planned to promote economic cooperation between Israel and the PA without involving politics.

The conference is slated for June 25-26 in Manama. It is supposed to be a prelude to a diplomatic initiative for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This article has been adapted from its original source.