  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ex-Italian prime minister enters hospital

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi hospitalized

Published April 5th, 2023 - 10:56 GMT
Prime Minister

ALBAWABA - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital in the northern part of the country, Italian media revealed on Wednesday. 

The 86-year-old Forza Italia leader and billionaire media tycoon was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital for a second time within as many days.

Berlusconi, who served as premier four times, spent many days in the same hospital last week after suffering several bouts of ill-health in recent months.

 

Tags:Prime MinisterItaly

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...