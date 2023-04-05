Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi hospitalized

ALBAWABA - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital in the northern part of the country, Italian media revealed on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old Forza Italia leader and billionaire media tycoon was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital for a second time within as many days.

🔴 +++ Media: Silvio Berlusconi ricoverato in terapia intensiva al San Raffaele+++@ultimora_pol pic.twitter.com/X2mblMikFQ — Ultimora.net - POLITICS (@ultimora_pol) April 5, 2023

Berlusconi, who served as premier four times, spent many days in the same hospital last week after suffering several bouts of ill-health in recent months.