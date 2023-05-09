Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

ALBAWABA - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad.

Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops in Islamabad Tuesday on charges brought by the country’s anti-corruption agency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Khan was submitting his biometric data for a court appearance when paramilitary forces broke down a window to get to him before apprehending him, CNN reported, referring to a video provided to the cable network by PTI.

فسطائیت کے خلاف اور اپنے لیڈر عمران خان کے لیے باہر نکلیں !!#نکلو_خان_کی_زندگی_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/A2pZk8vLfe — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

"In the video, paramilitary forces attacked Islamabad High Court premises before arresting Khan," CNN said. "A video sent to CNN by PTI showed paramilitary troops piling out of cars and holding batons before the arrest."

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told CNN that the political leader had been “whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location.”

Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government, accusing it of colluding with the military to remove him from office.