  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Published May 9th, 2023 - 10:19 GMT
Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad
Security personnel escort a car carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad.

Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops in Islamabad Tuesday on charges brought by the country’s anti-corruption agency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

Khan was submitting his biometric data for a court appearance when paramilitary forces broke down a window to get to him before apprehending him, CNN reported, referring to a video provided to the cable network by PTI.

"In the video, paramilitary forces attacked Islamabad High Court premises before arresting Khan," CNN said. "A video sent to CNN by PTI showed paramilitary troops piling out of cars and holding batons before the arrest."

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told CNN that the political leader had been “whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location.”

Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government, accusing it of colluding with the military to remove him from office.

Tags:PakistanPrime MinisterImran Khan

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...