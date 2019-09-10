Former Senior Hezbollah Official Found Dead in Beirut Flat

A former senior Hezbollah official was found dead in his Beirut apartment likely died by suicide, according to local reports.

Ali Hatoum, named by local media reports as the official who died, suffered from depression, a source revealed to Lebanon’s Daily Star.

Hatoum’s wife said the former Hezbollah member had suffered from a “severe neurological condition for a while.”





Lebanese officials launched an investigation into the death, including an autopsy to determine the cause of death, National News Agency said.

He was found alone in in his apartment near Burj al-Barajneh in south Beirut. Sources close to the matter told the an-Nahar news site that it was unlikely he had been assassinated and assured the investigation was not security-related.

Hatoum was allegedly dismissed from his position with Hezbollah in 2017, in a move that triggered protests in the country.

