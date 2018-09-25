Ex-Terror Member Says U.S. Using MKO for Regime Change in Iran

View of Tehran from the Azadi Tower - Iran (Shutterstock)

The Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO) is a destructive mind control cult which the United States is using to implement a regime change policy in Iran, a former long-time MKO member says.

MKO, which was listed as a terrorist organization in the U.S. and Europe, had collaborated with the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his imposed war on Iran in the 1980s in addition to killing as many as 12,000 Iranians in a violent campaign of terrorist bombings and assassination across the Islamic Republic and Iraq, is strongly despised by the Iranian nation.

MKO is financed by the Saudis, publicized by the Israelis and is following America’s agenda, former MKO member Ebrahim Khodabandeh told Press TV on Monday.

“I have been a member of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization or MEK for more than 23 years. Their aim from the start was to gain power in Iran and it has not changed since then. But the MEK is a mind control destructive cult and all such cults believe that the end justifies the means,” Khodabandeh said.

He added that when MKO started struggle against “the Shah in the sixties, they were anti-imperialist and socialist and they were proud of assassinating Americans in Iran and they even for a period became Marxist.”

“They thought these means would get them to their goal. Now on the contrary they are pro-West and liberal and secular and even feminist. In nature they are none of them. They are only after power and they adjust themselves to the needs of the time. At the moment they are only a useless tool in the hands of the enemies of Iran and nothing more,” he stated.

“Actually the policy of the White House along with Saudis and Israelis has always been the regime change in Iran, and they think they can do this by imposing severe sanctions on the Iranians,” Khodabandeh said.

"They think by making the people of Iran suffer they (can) reach their goal. This inhumane policy cannot be expressed officially, of course. This must be asked by a so-called Iranian group first. The MEK are always ready to betray their country if they think this would reach them to their goal and to power, as they cooperated with the assaulting enemy, that is Saddam Hussein. They were used to start the manufactured nuclear crisis against Iran,” he noted.

“The MEK is financed by the Saudis and publicized by the Israelis to follow the White House agenda which has no support anywhere else even inside the United States. The MEK pays to their advocates but who pays to them actually? Where do they get the money to pay for the most expensive lobby system in the United States? Those who support the MEK did support the ISIS in the past and gained nothing. Likes of Rudi Giuliani think that the enemy of their enemy could be their friend which has always proved to be wrong,” he concluded.

