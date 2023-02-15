Expert believes another 7.5 quake awaits the region

ALBAWABA - Ever since the massive quakes that hit the Mideast region, many experts warned of a even bigger earthquakes coming to the area with voices from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The earthquake issue seemed to have become the talk of town.

In all fairness, this was not scaremongering because of the enormous amounts of aftershocks from the Turkey-Syria quakes that killed 40,000 according to the latest death toll. This is not to mention the quakes experienced in Lebanon, Palestine, Algeria and recently, Tuesday, Romania.

In Jordan one expert said the area is constantly experiencing low levels of tremor activities and this shouldn't be a source of worry Dr Najeeb Abu Karaki, Geophysics professor in the University of Jordan maintained.

However, another Jordanian professor thinks differently.

Geology expert Dr Masdouq Al Taj from the Hashemite University says the region is in another for another vast tremor that would at least be 7.5 on the Richter Scale. However he added he wouldn't be able to predict when that would happen in the future.

He was speaking during a scientific symposium by the Jordanian Geologists Association in cooperation with the Natural Resources Association and said that the region had not had a major earthquake in nearly a thousand years.