Experts: Italy is Suffering Most From Covid-19 Because of its Older Population

Italy has the highest coronavirus death rate in the world with one in every 16 people who catch the disease there dying from it.

Experts say having one of the oldest populations in the world, a large number of cases concentrated in a small area and inaccurate statistics are contributing to the deadly impact the virus is having there.

At least 10,149 people have now been diagnosed with the virus, making it the worst hit country outside of China, and 631 are confirmed to have died.

Its death rate is 6.22 per cent, according to the most recent data – the highest in the world.

In China the death rate is 3.91 per cent and scientists have suggested if that is higher than the true figure because many cases are likely to be going unreported.

Only Wuhan and the Hubei province around it have more cases of the coronavirus than Lombardy, the worst hit area in Italy, which is putting immense pressure on local health systems.

Italy has become the unlikely epicenter of the world's coronavirus crisis.

It yesterday recorded a massive 168 deaths in a single day and, on Monday, had at least 1,492 new infections confirmed.

Even in the peak of its own epidemic, China – with a population 22 times the size of Italy's – never recorded more than 3,900 in a day.

Government complacency has been blamed for the speed at which the outbreak has gripped the country, but the age of its citizens may be what is causing the deaths.

Italy has the biggest population of elderly people in Europe, with almost a quarter of people (22 per cent) aged 65 or older.

And the median age – the middle of the age range – is 46.5 years old, according to the CIA – the fifth highest in the world.

For comparison, the UK's median age is 40.6 (18 per cent aged over 65) and the US's is 38.5 (17 per cent over 65).

The older someone is, the more deadly catching the coronavirus can be.

Age is known to be one of the biggest risk factors because the immune system and lungs are naturally weaker so the body is less able to fend off pneumonia, which the virus causes in severe cases.

Research has found that people aged 80 or over have a 14.8 per cent risk (one in seven) of dying if they develop COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The local president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, confirmed: 'All the deaths we’ve had are either very old people or very sick people,' the New York Times reported.

As patient ages decline, so do their chances of dying.

Between 60 and 69 years old the death rate is around 3.6 per cent, while it is more like 1.3 per cent for those aged 50 to 59.

For people in their 40s this drops to 0.4 per cent, and it's just 0.2 per cent for those in their 30s.

People who have other long-term health problems, such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer are also at a greater risk because they have weaker immune systems than usual.

The vague symptoms of COVID-19 infection also contributed to a delayed reaction to the outbreak, because it came during flu season.

A researcher at the Italian National Insitute of Health told Time magazine: 'The virus had probably been circulating for quite some time.

'This happened right when we were having our peak of influenza and people were presenting with influenza symptoms.'

Italians caught up in the country's coronavirus outbreak may also be at particularly high risk because most of the cases are concentrated in a small area.

The northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto are the ones that have been hardest hit by the infection.

Lombardy is an area smaller than England with Milan as its only major city, but is host to more than 5,000 coronavirus cases, while the surrounding regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Piedmont contain the majority of the remainder.

This means Lombardy has more cases than any province of China outside of Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital.

That region alone has more cases than Spain, France, Germany or the US do in total.

As a result local hospitals are under immense pressure, which means patients may not get the high quality care they need and the virus could be more likely to spread in overloaded hospitals.

Experts also say that the true number of cases is not being recorded in Italy because the infection is spreading so fast and people with mild illness may not be counted.

This means the death rate appears higher than it is because all the deaths will be counted – most patients will have been hospitalised and diagnosed before dying –but not all the infections.

Krys Johnson, a disease expert at Temple University in Philadelphia, admitted: 'We probably don’t know how many people have actually become infected,' according to Scientific American.

The situation is so bad in Italy partly because the Government stopped testing people in late January unless they had been to China.

Strict rules had been put in place to test anyone with the symptoms of coronavirus but, after the Government banned all flights from China – it was the first country to do so – the testing relaxed.

As a result, infected people are believed to have travelled into Italy from other countries.

The first confirmed patient is thought to have passed the virus on to at least five other people, including doctors and patients in the hospital he was taken to, before even being diagnosed.

Officials still don't know how the man, a 38-year-old in Milan, was infected, and there are fears the virus circulated for weeks before he was discovered.

