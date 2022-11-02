Explosion in central Kabul reported

ALBAWABA - Breaking. An explosion in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul is being reported.
انفجار في العاصمة الأفغانية #كابول.#افغانستان pic.twitter.com/NIEb6feQn4— خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) November 2, 2022
The news of explosion is trending:
A number of Kabul residents report the occurrence of an explosion in this city.— Hasht e Subh Daily (@HashteSubhDaily) November 2, 2022
The blast reportedly took place at around 8:00am Wednesday morning near the Central Silo, the 5th district of Kabul city. pic.twitter.com/tnQxe3NiW8
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)