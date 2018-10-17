Explosion Kills Afghan Electoral Candidate in Helmand, Taliban Claims Responsibility

Helmand's security chief Abdul Jabar Qahraman (C) surrounded by police and army officers. (Social Media)

A bombing in southern Afghanistan has killed an Afghan candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the war-torn country, with Taliban terrorists claiming responsibility for the deadly attack.

Legislative candidate Abdul Jabar Qahraman was killed in his campaign office in Helmand’s provincial capital, Lashargah, on Wednesday when a bomb planted under his chair detonated.

The bombing came just days before election day, on Saturday, killing him and wounding seven other people, said a senior provincial official.

Helmand governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak said an investigation had been launched.

Qahraman became the 10th electoral candidate assassinated so far in the past two months. Two other candidates have been kidnapped and four more have suffered injuries in attacks by militants in the country.

The Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the bombing later in the day.

Twenty two people were also killed last week in a bombing that targeted an election rally in Afghanistan’s northeastern Takhar Province.

Taliban terrorists have called on the Afghans to boycott the long-delayed parliamentary elections across the country, vowing to disrupt the voting.

The militants, however, have also declared recently that they are about to resume talks with US officials in the Qatari capital of Doha.

US-based newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Washington’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had reportedly met with Taliban representatives in Qatar, despite their persisting terror campaign across the country.