An Explosion Reported Outside The Russian Embassy in Kabul

ALBAWABA - An explosion outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghani capital of Kabul is being reported.
Sources say an explosion happened near the Russian embassy in Darul Aman road in Kabul on Monday morning, causing casualties.— Amu TV (@AmuTelevision) September 5, 2022
Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/YoybcPrEJW
The explosion happened this Monday morning during rush hour. Later on it was reported that a Russian diplomat and an embassy security guard were injured in the blast.
One Russian diplomat and one embassy security guard were injured in a blast near the Russian Embassy in #Kabul, RIA reports citing sources. https://t.co/cCtLifL8Au pic.twitter.com/PluFmkIrPs— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 5, 2022
