  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. An Explosion Reported Outside The Russian Embassy in Kabul

An Explosion Reported Outside The Russian Embassy in Kabul

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 5th, 2022 - 07:28 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - An explosion outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghani capital of Kabul is being reported. 

 

The explosion happened this Monday morning during rush hour. Later on it was reported that a Russian diplomat and an embassy security guard were injured in the blast. 

 

Tags:AfghanistanRussiaKabulMoscow

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...