ALBAWABA - A blast was reported in a restaurant in the Russian city of Taganrog, RT reported on Friday.

Four people were reported injrued in the major explosion in Russia's Taganrog city center, early reports revealed.

A video showing aftermath of the blast was shared on telegram.

No official statement about the cause of the blast was made yet. However, the governor of Rostov Region claimed that the explosion might have happened due to a missile strike.