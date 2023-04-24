Eying China threat, Australia overhauls military

ALBAWABA - Australia unveiled plans for a radical defense overhaul, its biggest in decades, saying it wants to turn its military into a mighty force that could deter foes, including China.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defense Minister Richard Marles have responded to the release of the Defense Strategic Review, one of the most significant Defense documents since World War II, ABC News Australia reported.

Marles unveiled the strategic review, which called for a sharp shift toward long-range deterrence, using missiles, submarines and cyber tools to keep adversaries at arm's length.

"Today, for the first time in 35 years, we are recasting the mission of the Australian Defense Force," Marles said.

Australia has unveiled a radical shakeup of its defense spending billed as the most significant review of its military preparedness since World War II, shifting its emphasis onto long-range strike capabilities and building munitions at home. https://t.co/SOcsIYQ6QJ — CNN International (@cnni) April 24, 2023

Describing China's military build-up as the largest and most ambitious of any country since World War II, the review warned that "the risks of military escalation or miscalculation are rising."

Australian planners have viewed China's military rise warily, fearing Beijing's now-vast capabilities could effectively cut Australia off from trading partners and global supply chains, according to AFP.

The Defense Strategic Review said Australia's military is "no longer fit for purpose" as the world is entering the "missile age," and that the country is no longer as protected by its geography, or the limited ability of other nations to project power.

Australia Needs to Overhaul Its Defense, Government Review Reveals as China Riseshttps://t.co/Z0FcYo9Us7 — TIMEWorld (@TIMEWorld) April 24, 2023

"More than any other service, the army will undergo major changes and be re-equipped to operate missile technology," ABC News reported.

"Defense’s focus will shift to Australia’s north and the seas, as army becomes more focused on land-to-maritime capability, including through long-range strike power," it said. "The federal government has agreed to the recommendations, and flagged it would have to increase defense spending above already committed increases in coming years."

Australia's government will prioritize long-range precision strike capability, domestic production of guided weapons, and diplomacy - key points of a review released, recommending the country's biggest defense shakeup since World War Two https://t.co/Qe8Pc8BzCa pic.twitter.com/dNCWYekbkN — Reuters (@Reuters) April 24, 2023

France 24 quoted AFP as describing the Australian move as the "biggest defense overhaul" in decades, saying the changes will see Australia developing its military's "ability to strike from air, land and sea, strengthen northern bases and recruit more troops."

"We aim to change the calculus so no potential aggressor can ever conclude that the benefits of conflict outweigh the risks," according to the defense review.

How to read Australia’s new defense strategic review https://t.co/asqE6XXDpb — Asia Times (@asiatimesonline) April 24, 2023

Asked about the overhaul and the reasons given for it, Beijing said it hoped some countries would "refrain from using China as an excuse to expand their military power or groundlessly hype up the 'China threat' theory."

China's military policy is "defensive in nature" and poses "no threat to any country," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.