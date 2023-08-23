Facebook faces unforeseen challenge: Potential shutdown by month's end

ALBAWABA - Thailand has issued a serious warning, hinting at the possibility of shutting down the social media giant Facebook due to alleged insufficient oversight of fraudulent advertisements.

According to an announcement by the Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Facebook has been accused of failing to properly scrutinize the advertisements on its platform, which has led to hundreds of thousands of Thai citizens falling victim to various scams.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, addressed the issue in a press release, stating that if the Thai government doesn't witness substantial efforts in addressing fake accounts and digital fraud, they are prepared to take legal action to shut down Facebook by the end of this month.

With Thailand's population numbering around 71 million, the country boasts over 50 million active Facebook user accounts.

Government records reveal that an alarming figure, exceeding 300,000 individuals, have fallen prey to significant online scams via social media platforms.