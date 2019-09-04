Factions Strike Iranian Target in Syria

Syrian opposition sources reported on an Iranian military target being struck in Syria’s northeastern al-Bukamal, a city near borders with Iraq.

The mystery raid is said to have resulted in deaths and material damages.

Israel is believed to have launched a similar raid in mid-2018 on another Iranian site in eastern Syria.

Few weeks ago, Tel Aviv authorized strikes against bomb and arms caches belonging to Iranian-backed factions in Iraq while continuing to target Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria.

On another note, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu re-established the importance of maintaining Russian military installations in Syria, naming first and foremost the Khmeimim air base and the Russian naval facility in Tartus.

He emphasized the need to retain full combat readiness of the equipment and armaments present at the installations.

Speaking about the Russian military contingent in Syria at a teleconference with the Army leadership, Shoigu said: “For their (military assets in Syria) successful implementation, the necessary infrastructure is being built at permanent base.

“In this case, possible negative factors are taken into account - from climatic conditions to sudden terrorist attacks. Arrangement of the air grouping of the Armed Forces are being equipped at Khmeimim base, and facilities are being built in the port of Tartus to ensure repair of the Navy’s ships,” he noted.

Turkey, for its part, continued warning against a US slowdown in implementing a safe zone agreement in northeastern Syria, similar to the road map agreement in Manbij reached in Washington last year.

