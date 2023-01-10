Faezeh Rafsanjani Jailed to 5 years

  1. Home
Published January 10th, 2023 - 12:08 GMT
Faezeh Rafsanjani (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA – Faezeh Rafsanjani, daughter of the ex-Iranian president Hashimi Rafsanjani was jailed to five years by a Tehran court, Tuesday

Her sentence was confirmed by her lawyer Nada Shams, adding the verdict "is not final"  but acknowledging there are other charges against her.  

 

 

The pro-state ISNA news agency said on Tuesday the Tehran prosecutor indicted Faiza Rafsanjani last year for "propaganda against the regime." She was then arrested and transferred to the Evin prison.

 

 

Mass protests continued in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini for not wearing the Hijab in a proper manner and as she was taken to the police station last September, collapsed there and died. This subsequently led to nationwide protests that resulted in the death 481 people according to the Iran Human Rights organization.

 

 

 

