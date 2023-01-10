Faezeh Rafsanjani Jailed to 5 years

ALBAWABA – Faezeh Rafsanjani, daughter of the ex-Iranian president Hashimi Rafsanjani was jailed to five years by a Tehran court, Tuesday

Her sentence was confirmed by her lawyer Nada Shams, adding the verdict "is not final" but acknowledging there are other charges against her.

Faezeh Hashemi, the activist daughter of former #Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges of "propaganda against the system" during the recent protests in Iran, her lawyer said on Tuesday



📸: Reuters#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/XCBAPXRBWo — Zoom News (@zoomnewskrd) January 10, 2023

The pro-state ISNA news agency said on Tuesday the Tehran prosecutor indicted Faiza Rafsanjani last year for "propaganda against the regime." She was then arrested and transferred to the Evin prison.

Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani has been highly critical of the government in the past, including on the popular app Clubhouse where her appearances have attracted thousands of listeners.https://t.co/6N0INf5OSn — Radio Farda (@RadioFarda_Eng) January 10, 2023

Mass protests continued in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini for not wearing the Hijab in a proper manner and as she was taken to the police station last September, collapsed there and died. This subsequently led to nationwide protests that resulted in the death 481 people according to the Iran Human Rights organization.