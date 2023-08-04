Families remember Beirut port explosion anniversary

ALBAWABA - Beirut, August 4, 2023 - It has been three years since the devastating explosion at Beirut Port, which claimed the lives of more than 200 people and left thousands wounded. Despite the passage of time, the wounds of the affected families remain open, and they continue to seek justice.

In August 2020, Beirut Port was rocked by a massive explosion caused by an undetermined amount of ammonium nitrate. The impact was catastrophic, causing extensive damage to parts of the capital and shattering countless lives. The investigation into the incident has stalled, leaving many with a sense of abandonment.

Among those deeply affected is Lara Hayek, who has been in a coma for 1095 days since the explosion. Lara's brother Elias expresses the frustration felt by many families, stating, "Seeing others move on with their lives is disheartening."

The aftermath of the explosion has had severe financial implications for the victims' families. State hospitals have failed to cover their medical expenses, leaving them to cope with the burden alone.

However, the struggle for justice and accountability continues. Families gather regularly to advocate for answers and demand that those responsible for the tragedy be held accountable.

Yusra Al Amin, a grieving mother who lost her son Ibrahim in the blast, remains steadfast in her quest for justice. She visits Ibrahim's grave daily, finding solace in the support of others who share her pain.

The investigation's halt has led to frustration and disappointment among the victims' families. Key figures have refused to cooperate, hindering the judicial process. The top court responsible for overseeing the investigation is facing difficulties in reaching a decision due to a lack of sufficient members.

Despite the challenges, the families' determination remains unshaken. Yusra Al Amin proclaims, "We will continue to seek justice, undeterred by any obstacles that come our way. The memory of our loved ones demands nothing less."

As Beirut remembers the tragic event that changed countless lives forever, the calls for justice grow louder. The affected families refuse to be silenced, determined to bring those responsible to account for their actions. The pursuit of truth and justice for the victims of the Beirut Port explosion is a reminder that the wounds of that fateful day are yet to heal fully.