ALBAWABA - Brigadier General Abu Ashraf al-Armouchi has reportedly been killed in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Lebanon.

Fatah called on the Palestinian people in Lebanon generally and Ain al-Hilweh camp and Saida, in particular, to "stand in solidarity with our efforts to eliminate the "Ansar" group and all those who operate under it".

The killing of al-Armouchi sparked clashes across Ain al-Hilweh following a long night of confrontations between the Fatah movement and Islamic groups in the camp.