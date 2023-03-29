Father stabbed to death outside Starbucks in Vancouver

“This is so horribly wrong what happened,” said Kathy Schmidt, two days after her son, Paul Stanley Schmidt was stabbed in broad daylight in front of his fiancée and his three-year-old daughter and many onlookers.

She stated, "He was just trying to protect his daughter." “I’m angry and I’m sad.”

CONTENT WARNING:

Raw footage of a man randomly stabbed and killed in broad daylight in Vancouver. This is what’s happening in cities. pic.twitter.com/xSreMMxJjx — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) March 27, 2023

In the killing, a man has been charged with second-degree murder; Schmidt stated that she would like the charge to be elevated to first-degree murder, which requires evidence of premeditation, to ensure that he spends more time in prison if he is found guilty.

She said, "He had a knife." “I don’t carry a knife into a coffee shop, do you?”

Schmidt claims that Ashley Umali, her son's fiancée, informed her that she was inside getting drinks while Paul and Erica, Paul's daughter, waited outside the Granville and West Pender streets café.

It all started because he was vaping beside the baby. Ashley’s in shock, she watched the whole thing. She’s so devastated.” “Paul was a great guy and a hard worker,” said Sean Collings, operations manager of Jiffy Move, a moving company in Burnaby where Schmidt had worked for at least five years. “He was a devoted husband and father.” Collings said the death has hit the 200 to 300 people who work for moving companies in Metro hard because they all know one another. Movers were discussing Schmidt, who was 37, on a social media platform they belong to. He said Schmidt worked five days a week at the physically demanding job and his was the only income supporting his family. Shocking murder by a Khalistani radical in Canada. 32 year old Inderdeep Singh Gosal charged with second-degree murder after stabbing to death 37 year old Paul Stanley Schmidt outside a Starbucks in Vancouver. The victim’s wife and young daughter were also present when Paul was… pic.twitter.com/vPwJzL8gUV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 28, 2023 Paul’s website include many photos of his young family and in his intro to the page, he had written: “I love Ashley and Erica Schmidt.