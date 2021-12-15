Fayez Al Tarawneh: Tracing The Steps of a Jordanian Politician

ALBAWABA - Dr Fayez Al Tarawneh was a politician of great importance and esteem for he has been the son of the Jordanian state and government since 1971 after he graduated from the University of Jordan with a BA degree in Economics.

He passes away with much grief for his family, the extended kinship he belonged to and the people who served under him in the 50-year-public-service pf holding top positions in government, the different institutions of state and the Royal Court.

الملك يشارك بتشييع جثمان رئيس الوزراء الاسبق فايز الطراونة#الأردن #جريدة_الدستور_الأردنية pic.twitter.com/B4F79QAUUI — جريدة الدستور - Addustour Newspaper (@AddustourNews) December 15, 2021

The social media is filled with news about the death of this unique Jordanian politician who never tired of serving Jordan. An economist by training with a Phd from the University of South California he got his first portfolio as Minister of Trade and Industry in 1988, a natural development both because of his academic training and the fact he has served as an economic adviser in the Prime Ministry in the early 1980s.

But this portfolio was short-lived because of what appeared as his passion for politics and international affairs for in the early 1990s he became a member of the Jordan delegation to the Madrid Peace Conference and headed the delegation in between 1993-94 during a crucial period of changing world relations.

This was to be the start of a series of political watersheds for in 1997 Dr Tarawneh became Jordan's Foreign Minister and the following year he was appointed Prime Minister by the late King Hussein who himself passed away one year later on 7 February, 1999. This was a critical period for the prime minister who witnessed King Abdullah assume his constitutional powers as the new monarch of Jordan.

العم العزيز والغالي، دولة الدكتور فايز الطراونه في ذمة الله كنت عمود هذا البيت وستبقى لقد كنت قبيله في رجل وقليل مثلك الرجال ، الى جنات الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة بإذن الله. pic.twitter.com/NHL33mDZRM — 𝐿𝑢𝑏𝑛𝑎 𝑇𝑎𝑟𝑎𝑤𝑛𝑒ℎ . 𓂉 (@lubna_tarawneh3) December 15, 2021

This period was the first for Dr Tarawneh to hold the post of prime minister and he held the top job for a second time in 2012 and from 2013 till 2018 he served as the Chief of the Royal Court, a position he held two previous times as well, the first was in 1999.

Dr Tarawneh also served as a member of the Jordanian Senate and has receiving top medals and accolades of his long services. He was born in Amman in 1949 and died at the age of 72.

دولة ابن العم "فايز الطراونة" رئيس الوزراء الأسبق ، في ذمة الله ، إن لله وإنا إليه لراجعون. pic.twitter.com/gawh5Qtkah — Rula Tarawneh رلى الطراونة (@RulaTarawneh) December 15, 2021



Praise for his services is being registered on the social media domestically, in Jordan, and on the international level.

