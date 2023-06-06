Finland expels 9 Russian diplomats

ALBAWABA Finland will expel nine people who worked at the Russian embassy and allegedly performed intelligence functions, the government office said on Tuesday.

In a statement made by the President of Finland, it has been asserted that a group of nine diplomats is currently engaged in intelligence activities on behalf of Russia.

The statement emphasizes that their actions are in direct violation of the principles outlined in the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

This statement was released shortly after Finnish President Sauli Niinisto held a meeting with the Government's Foreign and Security Ministerial Committee on Tuesday.