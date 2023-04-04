  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Finland joins NATO, doubling alliance border with Russia

Finland joins NATO, doubling alliance border with Russia

Published April 4th, 2023 - 05:35 GMT
Finland joins NATO, doubling alliance border with Russia
Finnish military personnel install the Finnish national flag at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 4, 2023. Finland on April 4, 2023 became the 31st member of NATO, wrapping up its historic strategic shift with the deposit of its accession documents to the alliance. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
Highlights
Finland officially becomes the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's security alliance, doubling the length of member states' borders with Russia.

ALBAWABA - Finland has officially become the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's security alliance, doubling the length of member states' borders with Russia.

The Finnish foreign minister handed the accession document to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who declared Finland a member in a historic moment on Tuesday.

Finland's white-and-blue flag was hoisted, joining 30 other flags on the front side of NATO's new headquarters, while a military band played Finland's national anthem followed by the NATO hymn in a brief and symbolic ceremony.

Non-aligned Finland had asked to join along with Sweden in May 2022. Sweden can become a full NATO member country once all of the member countries have ratified its application for NATO membership.

With Finland's joining, NATO's border with Russia has doubled, a serious a setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who repeatedly complained of NATO's expansion before his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would be "watching closely" what happens in Finland. He described NATO's enlargement as a "violation of our security and our national interests."

JUST IN 🚨 Finland NATO membership ‘an assault on our security’: Kremlin https://t.co/FWFbtspGhQ

— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 4, 2023
Tags:FinlandNATORussiaUS Secretary of State Antony BlinkenRussian President Vladimir PutinU.S.Sweden

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...