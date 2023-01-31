Finnish Police refuse burning of the Quran

ALBAWABA - Police in Finland will not allow the burning of the Quran in its public places.

Seems like Finland just got itself a NATO membership with simple, non complicated stephttps://t.co/Y0sA55aZvY — Engin Bas (@enginbas) January 31, 2023

This is being plainly stated by Finland's National Police board, stating such burning would be against the law and violating peaceful coexistence between the country's different religions.

Finland would not allow burning of Quran: police https://t.co/lr7y4L3uYF pic.twitter.com/zWIjNX2fmO — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) January 31, 2023

The Finnish police is making this clear after a spate of Quran burning in Sweden and Denmark lead by Danish-Swede politician Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, who burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark on Friday according to Anadolu.

Publically burning Islam’s holy book, the Quran, will not be allowed in Finland – Finnish police pic.twitter.com/XQ87t7sW4c — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 31, 2023

In 2021 a poll of Finnish MPs found that they didn't want to change the current law on religion which carries a six-month sentence for blasphemy.