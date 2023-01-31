Finnish Police refuse burning of the Quran

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Police in Finland will not allow the burning of the Quran in its public places. 

This is being plainly stated by Finland's National Police board, stating such burning would be against the law and violating peaceful coexistence between the country's different religions. 

The Finnish police is making this clear after a spate of Quran burning in Sweden and Denmark lead by Danish-Swede politician Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, who burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark on Friday according to Anadolu

In 2021 a poll of Finnish MPs found that they didn't want to change the current law on religion which carries a six-month sentence for blasphemy.

 


