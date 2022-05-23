Fire Breaks Out After Explosion in Abu Dhabi

A fire broke out in the United Arab Emirate's capital city Abu Dhabi on Monday May 23, 2022, after a gas cylinder exploded, Abu Dhabi police and local media reported.

فرق #شرطة_أبوظبي وهيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني تسيطر على الحريق الناجم عن انفجار اسطوانة الغاز بمنطقة الخالدية ابوظبي



@adcda997 pic.twitter.com/lLPF4OW6u6 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) May 23, 2022

According to the police report a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant in Al Khalidiya area. Local authorities reported that UAE Civil Defense and police units are at the scene and working to extinguish the fire.