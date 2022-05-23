  1. Home
  Fire Breaks Out After Explosion in Abu Dhabi

Published May 23rd, 2022 - 10:10 GMT
A fire broke out in the United Arab Emirate's capital city Abu Dhabi on Monday May 23, 2022, after a gas cylinder exploded, Abu Dhabi police and local media reported.

According to the police report a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant in Al Khalidiya area. Local authorities reported that UAE Civil Defense and police units are at the scene and working to extinguish the fire.

 

 

