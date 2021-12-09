Fire Breaks out at Ennahda Movement's Office in Tunisia

  1. Home
Tunisian local media reported, Thursday, that a fire has erupted at the office of Ennahda movement political party's office in the capital Tunis.

Rescue teams have quickly responded to the fire alarm as they rushed to save people. 

Moreover, Ali Laarayedh, who is a Tunisian politician once served as a Prime Minister, is was seen jumping from the window.

The Ennahda Movement, also known as the Renaissance Party or simply known as Ennahda, is an Islamic democratic political party in Tunisia.

