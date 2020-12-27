Fire Breaks Out in Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

A Syrian refugee camp was set on fire in Lebanon on Sunday following clashes between two groups.

According to the Lebanese press, armed clashes erupted between Syrian refugees and Lebanese groups in the Minieh area of the northern city of Tripoli, injuring three people.

.@akhbar reporting 3 dead in Syrian refugee camp fire in #Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. Video shows HUGE FIRE. https://t.co/Q3GVJhykOQ — Dylan Collins (@collinsdyl) July 2, 2017

A refugee camp housing in tents caught fire during the clashes. As the fire quickly spread in the camp, some Syrians had to flee to Tripoli while others took refuge in nearby fields.

The fire brigade has extinguished the fire.

Three killed in Syrian refugee camp fire in Lebanon https://t.co/faJqiTvq0b pic.twitter.com/u5tE2a0HLF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 2, 2017

Lebanese state officials have not made any official statement over the incident yet.

Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon set ablaze after fight https://t.co/fHYTbmmOdm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 27, 2020

According to Lebanese official statistics, around 1.5 million Syrian, who had to flee from their country because of the ongoing civil war since 2011, have taken refuge in Lebanon.

