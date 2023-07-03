Fire erupts injuring 4 in central Tokyo building

ALBAWABA - Four people were injured in a blast that hit a building in central Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo fire department released a statement regarding the incident.

The footage was released showing flames and smoke emerging from a second-floor business. "The sound of an explosion was also heard. A total of 32 fire trucks are at the scene," a fire department spokesman told AFP.

An eyewitness told NHK: "I suddenly heard an explosion so I looked on the road and there were things scattered everywhere," he said. "Smoke started gradually rising up after that".