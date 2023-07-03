Breaking Headline

Crimea

Russia foils assassination attempt targeting Crimea head

July 3rd, 2023
ALBAWABA - Russian authorities announced foiling an assassination attempt which targeted the head of Crimea, Russian local media reported on Monday. Russian FSB statement reads: "An assassination attempt organised by ...
Fire erupts injuring 4 in central Tokyo building

Published July 3rd, 2023 - 09:50 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - Four people were injured in a blast that hit a building in central Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo fire department released a statement regarding the incident. 

The footage was released showing flames and smoke emerging from a second-floor business. "The sound of an explosion was also heard. A total of 32 fire trucks are at the scene," a fire department spokesman told AFP.

An eyewitness told NHK: "I suddenly heard an explosion so I looked on the road and there were things scattered everywhere," he said. "Smoke started gradually rising up after that".

Tags:TokyoJapan

