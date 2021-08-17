Fires rage in northern Morocco

ALBAWABA - Forest fires have continued in the northern part of Morocco for the past week.

News reports on the social media show that Moroccan firefighters have continued to battle the flames while a Royal Moroccan Air Force plane has doused a wildfire in the country’s Chefchaouen region.

Other reports state the fires have been brought under control amidst Morocco’s heatwave as reported in the allafrica.com website.

"Non-stop efforts are underway to control the fires which broke out on Saturday afternoon," said Rachid El-Anzi, director of the Moroccan water and forestry department in the Chefchaouen region.

Forest fires have been ravaging the north Africa region especially Algeria where over 90 people died included 33 soldiers in 19 blazes nationwide.