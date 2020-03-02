  1. Home
  The First Coronavirus Case Announced in Jordan

The First Coronavirus Case Announced in Jordan

Published March 2nd, 2020 - 02:02 GMT
Jordan announced its first case of coronavirus after a family arrived in the country from Italy

Jordan announced on Monday its first case of coronavirus after a family arrived in the country from Italy.

A Jordanian health ministry spokesman said the family were guaranteed after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

Medical experts are awaiting results of a suspected second case in the group.

 

