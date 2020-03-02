The First Coronavirus Case Announced in Jordan

Highlights
Jordan announced its first case of coronavirus after a family arrived in the country from Italy
Jordan announced on Monday its first case of coronavirus after a family arrived in the country from Italy.
A Jordanian health ministry spokesman said the family were guaranteed after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.
Medical experts are awaiting results of a suspected second case in the group.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.