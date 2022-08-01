First Grain Shipment Leaves Ukraine's Odesa Port

ALBAWABA - The Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister said Ukraine's first grain shipment has just left the port following an agreement with Russia to deescalate the global food crisis.

Days earlier, a deal was reached between Russia, Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey to carry out the first grain shipment from Ukraine's Odesa port.

A moment: The Razoni making her way out of the port of Odesa with 26,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.



A small but significant start . pic.twitter.com/7CpoaoqtdM — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) August 1, 2022

The ship is carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, Ukraine revealed according to AFP.

According to sources, this grain shipment is the first of its kind since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine on February 24th, 2022.