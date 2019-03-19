For The First Time Ever Anyone Can Take Part in Algeria's Presidential Polls

Deputy Prime Minister, Ramtane Lamamra (Twitter)

Algeria’s upcoming presidential elections will feature several new elements, the country's deputy prime minister said Tuesday.

For the first time in history, everyone will be able to take part, said Ramtane Lamamra, speaking at a press conference in Moscow following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

An independent election commission will also oversee and administrate the elections so that everything will be transparent, he said.

In addition, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has decided not to take part in the elections and is ready to hand over power to the elected president in a completely transparent manner, he said.

Following the elections, the opposition will enter the government and take part in its work, he added.

Asked whether the protests in Algeria could be considered an attempt to destabilize the situation from outside, Lavrov said "the people of Algeria will solve all the problems themselves on the basis of the country's constitution and international law".

Last week, Bouteflika, 82, postponed presidential elections scheduled for April 18 and withdrew his candidacy following weeks of mass protests against his nomination for a fifth term.

Algerians staged large demonstrations in several parts of the country Friday against the move, calling it an extension of Bouteflika’s fourth term.

Last month, Algeria’s ruling National Liberation Front nominated Bouteflika -- who has ruled Algeria since 1999 -- to run for office.

Opposition figures have repeatedly urged the elderly president -- who in 2013 was treated for a blood clot in the brain -- to bow out of the elections.

