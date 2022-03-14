Five Israeli Government Websites Crash in Largest Cyber Attack

  1. Home
March 14th, 2022
ALBAWABA - Cyber attack disrupts a number of government websites in Israel.

This news is trending with many posts focusing on the cyber attack Israel is subjected to. 

Many government websites are crashing including the official government website.

 

