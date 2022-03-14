Five Israeli Government Websites Crash in Largest Cyber Attack

ALBAWABA - Cyber attack disrupts a number of government websites in Israel.
Israel's government websites have been targeted in a cyber attack.— حيدر القريشـي #HST313 (@HaiderAlQurai17) March 14, 2022
هجوم سبراني يستهدف المواقع الصهيونية الحكومية pic.twitter.com/WEwywD6QIP
This news is trending with many posts focusing on the cyber attack Israel is subjected to.
In the largest cyberattack ever against Israel, a number of Israeli government websites went down.— Andrea Karshan-אביבה אסתר (@karshanandrea) March 14, 2022
The websites of the interior, health, justice and welfare ministries are down, as is that of the Prime Minister's Office.
https://t.co/4xfvX7b97h
Many government websites are crashing including the official government website.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)