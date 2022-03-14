Five Israeli Government Websites Crash in Largest Cyber Attack

ALBAWABA - Cyber attack disrupts a number of government websites in Israel.

Israel's government websites have been targeted in a cyber attack.



هجوم سبراني يستهدف المواقع الصهيونية الحكومية pic.twitter.com/WEwywD6QIP — حيدر القريشـي #HST313 (@HaiderAlQurai17) March 14, 2022

This news is trending with many posts focusing on the cyber attack Israel is subjected to.

In the largest cyberattack ever against Israel, a number of Israeli government websites went down.



The websites of the interior, health, justice and welfare ministries are down, as is that of the Prime Minister's Office.



https://t.co/4xfvX7b97h — Andrea Karshan-אביבה אסתר (@karshanandrea) March 14, 2022

Many government websites are crashing including the official government website.