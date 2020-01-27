Five Killed, 15 Injured Syria in Car Bombing

At least five civilians were killed and 15 others injured in a car bombing in Syria's northwestern city of Azaz, local sources said Sunday.

The injured were transferred to a hospital.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but in the past YPG/PKK group has used car bombings to attack civilians.



Turkey has launched several military operations in northwestern Syria to clear the region of terror elements.

In its more than 30-year campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

